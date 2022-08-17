Apple’s Sidney Poitier documentary gets first trailer

Image: Apple

Apple has unveiled the trailer for its upcoming documentary film Sidney, which celebrates the life and career of the late Sidney Poitier, the legendary and celebrated actor whose career highlights include In The Heat Of the Night, Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner and To Sir, With Love.

Produced by Oprah Winfrey and directed by Academy Award nominee Reginald, the film will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on September 23rd.

The documentary honours Poitier’s legacy as an actor, filmmaker and activist at the centre of Hollywood and the Civil Rights Movement.

Featuring candid interviews with Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Robert Redford, Lenny Kravitz, Barbra Streisand, Spike Lee and many more, the film was also produced by Derik Murray in close collaboration with the Poitier family.

Priced at £4.99 per month, Apple TV+ is available on iPad, iPhone, the Apple TV streaming box, Fire TV, Roku, Android and Google TV devices, plus smart TVs from major brands including LG, Sony and Samsung.