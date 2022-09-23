Apple’s Sidney Poitier documentary is now streaming

Image: Apple

Sidney, a new documentary film celebrating the life and career of the late Sidney Poitier, is now available to stream on Apple TV+.

Produced by Oprah Winfrey and directed by Academy Award nominee Reginald Hudlin, the film honours Poitier’s legacy as an actor, filmmaker and activist at the centre of Hollywood and the Civil Rights Movement.

The much loved actor’s career highlights include the iconic In The Heat Of the Night, Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner and To Sir, With Love.

Featuring candid interviews with Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Robert Redford, Lenny Kravitz, Barbra Streisand, Spike Lee and many more, the film was also produced by Derik Murray in close collaboration with the Poitier family.

