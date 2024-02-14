Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom outsells Wonka to lead this week’s Official Film Chart 

© & TM DC © 2023 Warner Bros. Ent. All Rights Reserved

Jason Momoa’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom enters this week’s Official Film Chart – which measures both disc and digital sales – in the Number 1 spot having outsold last week’s chart-topper Wonka by just 400 units.

As a result of the DC Studios film’s performance, Wonka slips to Number 2 while Disney’s Wish is also pushed down one place to 3rd place.

Hunger Games prequel The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes leaps up six spots to Number 4 and former Number 1 Barbie climbs two places to 5 while Oppenheimer holds on to last week’s placing (6).

Five Nights at Freddy’s drops four (7) as does animated musical spectacular Trolls Band Together (8). Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie finishes the week down one place (9). Finally, underwater disaster film Meg 2: The Trench torpedoes back into the Top 10 this week after soaring 20 places (10).

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 7th February 2024