SEENIT

TV, Film, Broadband, Pay-TV, Games, Computing & Tech | News, Comment & Reviews

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom outsells Wonka to lead this week’s Official Film Chart 

-

© & TM DC © 2023 Warner Bros. Ent. All Rights Reserved

Jason Momoa’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom enters this week’s Official Film Chart – which measures both disc and digital sales – in the Number 1 spot having outsold last week’s chart-topper Wonka by just 400 units.

As a result of the DC Studios film’s performance, Wonka slips to Number 2 while Disney’s Wish is also pushed down one place to 3rd place.

Hunger Games prequel The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes leaps up six spots to Number 4 and former Number 1 Barbie climbs two places to 5 while Oppenheimer holds on to last week’s placing (6).

Five Nights at Freddy’s drops four (7) as does animated musical spectacular Trolls Band Together (8). Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie finishes the week down one place (9). Finally, underwater disaster film Meg 2: The Trench torpedoes back into the Top 10 this week after soaring 20 places (10).

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 7th February 2024

LWPosTitleLabel
NEW1AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOMWARNER HOME VIDEO
12WONKAWARNER HOME VIDEO
23WISHWALT DISNEY
104THE HUNGER GAMES-THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDSLIONSGATE
75BARBIEWARNER HOME VIDEO
66OPPENHEIMERUNIVERSAL PICTURES
37FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’SUNIVERSAL PICTURES
48TROLLS BAND TOGETHERUNIVERSAL PICTURES
89PAW PATROL: THE MIGHTY MOVIEPARAMOUNT
3010MEG 2: THE TRENCHWARNER HOME VIDEO
© Official Charts Company 2024

POPULAR