Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom outsells Wonka to lead this week’s Official Film Chart 

Jason Momoa’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom enters this week’s Official Film Chart – which measures both disc and digital sales – in the Number 1 spot having outsold last week’s chart-topper Wonka by just 400 units.
As a result of the DC Studios film’s performance, Wonka slips to Number 2 while Disney’s Wish is also pushed down one place to 3rd place.
Hunger Games prequel The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes leaps up six spots to Number 4 and former Number 1 Barbie climbs two places to 5 while Oppenheimer holds on to last week’s placing (6).
Five Nights at Freddy’s drops four (7) as does animated musical spectacular Trolls Band Together (8). Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie finishes the week down one place (9). Finally, underwater disaster film Meg 2: The Trench torpedoes back into the Top 10 this week after soaring 20 places (10).
The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 7th February 2024
|LW
|Pos
|Title
|Label
|NEW
|1
|AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|1
|2
|WONKA
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|2
|3
|WISH
|WALT DISNEY
|10
|4
|THE HUNGER GAMES-THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS
|LIONSGATE
|7
|5
|BARBIE
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|6
|6
|OPPENHEIMER
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|3
|7
|FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|4
|8
|TROLLS BAND TOGETHER
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|8
|9
|PAW PATROL: THE MIGHTY MOVIE
|PARAMOUNT
|30
|10
|MEG 2: THE TRENCH
|WARNER HOME VIDEO