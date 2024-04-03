Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom remains UK’s top selling film

© & TM DC © 2023 Warner Bros. Ent. All Rights Reserved

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom retains its lead in this week’s Official Film Chart, occupying the top spot for a third non-consecutive week.

The blockbuster, starring Jason Mamoa, Amber Heard and Nicole Kidman, first debuted at Number 1 on February 14; before vaulting 22 places back to the summit last week (March 27). Behind it in second place is Wonka, followed by this week’s highest new entry One Life (3), and Hop which leaps 34 places to number 4, followed by Wish.

Oppenheimer falls from 4th to 6th place while Barbie remains at number 7 and Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo’s comedy drama Poor makes its Top 10 debut this week following its release on disc.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 3rd April 2024