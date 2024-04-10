Aquaman continues to dominate UK’s home entertainment chart

© & TM DC © 2023 Warner Bros. Ent. All Rights Reserved

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is enjoying a fourth non-consecutive week atop the Official Film Chart, denying the top spot to both Wonka (2) and Hop (3).

Biographic drama One Life drops to Number 4, while Barbie lifts two places to Number 5 and The Equalizer 3 rises from 12th to 6th. Also moving up the chart this week is Meg 2: The Trench (7) which finishes just ahead of animated adventure Migration (8), and former Number 1 Oppenheimer (9).

Finally, rounding out this week’s Top 10 is 2008’s Kung Fu Panda which benefits from the release of its most recent sequel, Kung Fu Panda 4, in cinemas.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 10th April 2024