Artemis – BBC to air talk with engineers behind NASA’s new moon landing mission

The BBC World Service and the Royal Commission for the Exhibition of 1851 have joined forces to host a one-off public talk featuring three of the leading engineers working to return humans to the moon.

Named Artemis, the new mission involves the most powerful rocket NASA has ever built for humans, a space station in lunar orbit, and a permanent moon base on the surface. It’s also planned as a staging post in the human exploration of Mars.

Recorded live for the BBC World Service at the Royal Geographical Society, The Engineers: Lunar Exploration will hear from world-leading engineers from the US, Italy and the UK who are making the project possible.

Examining the possibilities and ambitions for further lunar exploration, the programme will be hosted by Kevin Fong and hear from Howard Hu, Orion Programme Manager at NASA; Sara Pastor, Chief Engineer at the ESA Ihab Gateway and Libby Jackson, Head of Exploration at the UK Space Agency.

The talk will take place at the Royal Geographical Society, London, at 6.30pm (BST) on Tuesday 18 July and it’ll be broadcast on 12 August at 11.00 GMT on BBC World Service. The recording will also be available via BBC Sounds.

Free tickets for the live talk will be available on the BBC Audiences site.

Gwenan Roberts, Commissioning Editor, BBC World Service, said: “The Engineers asks the critical questions at the forefront of science and technology. By bringing audiences trusted voices with the greatest expertise on lunar exploration, we’re looking forward to an exciting and informative discussion on the BBC World Service.”

John Lavery MVO MBA, CEO, Royal Commission for the Exhibition of 1851, added: “Lunar exploration is on the precipice of major changes so this discussion could not have been more perfectly timed. I’m thrilled we will hear insights from the world’s leading minds on the subject.”