Arthur & Merlin: Knights of Camelot gets first trailer

Starring Richard Short (Mary Kills People) as Arthur and The Night King himself Richard Brake (Game of Thrones, Batman Begins) as Merlin, Arthur & Merlin: Knights Of Camelot tells of a man battling to fulfil his destiny to become the King his nation needs.

The year 463 AD. England is a land divided. A land in need of a legend. King Arthur has been absent for five long years, fighting a war abroad that has stricken his knights, left his throne defenceless and his queen at the mercy of Mordred, his illegitimate son.

He must return home fast, facing dark and dangerous threats from all sides. But as he fights to preserve Camelot and all that he holds dear, the toughest conflict will be with himself.

Guided by the legendary wizard Merlin, Arthur must strive to become the king that his nation needs. It is the story of a legend, before the legend was told.

From the producers of Robin Hood: The Rebellion, Arthur & Merlin: Knights of Camelot also stars Olivia Bernstone (Fighting with my Family) and Ronan Summers (Absolutely Anything).

Signature Entertainment presents Arthur & Merlin: Knights of Camelot on DVD & Digital HD from July 13th