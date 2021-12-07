As Time Goes By debuts on BritBox this week

Judi Dench and Geoffrey Palmer’s much-loved sitcom As Time Goes By arrives on BritBox this week.

The series tells the story of how the Korean War, and a long lost letter, separate the lives of young lovers Jean Pargetter and Lionel Hardcastle, whose paths cross again by happenstance.

The first four seasons arrive on December 9th, alongside Cambridge Spies – the true story of a group of Cambridge University Students who are recruited to spy for the Soviet Union in the early 1930s. Tom Hollander, Toby Stephens, Samuel West and Rupert Penry-Jones star as Guy Burgess, Kim Philby, Anthony Blunt and Donald Maclean.

Also new this week is the television film Agatha and the Truth of Murder (2018) starring Ruth Bradley, Blake Harrison and Dean Andrews.