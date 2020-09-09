Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gets November release date

Ubisoft has confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will arrive on consoles and PC on November 10th.

With development led by Ubisoft Montreal, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla follows the epic saga of Eivor, a fierce Viking raider raised on tales of battle and glory.

Offering a captivating Viking experience, the game brings players to a beautiful and mysterious open world set against the brutal backdrop of England’s Dark Ages.

Players can take advantage of new features including raids, growing their settlements, and building their power in a quest to earn a place among the gods in Valhalla.

Fans who pre-order will receive The Way of the Berserker bonus mission at launch, in which they’ll will join a legendary Norse Berserker on his quest for revenge.

The game will be available on both previous and next generation consoles, with enhanced graphics, with “enhanced graphics” and 4K resolution on On Xbox Series X.

“We are excited to announce that players will be able to discover Assassin’s Creed Valhalla sooner than expected,” said Julien Laferrière, Producer on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

“We cannot wait to see the world we’ve been creating over the past three years coming to life on all platforms, including on the next generation of consoles with the Xbox Series X | S on 10thNovember.”

