Assessing the favourites for the Cincinnati Masters

With the news that Andy Murray has accepted a wildcard entry for the Cincinnati Masters later this month, the competition has been blown wide open. In mere moments attention has been turned to the Ohio event, shaking up all odds and favourites for those betting on tennis. Murray withdrew from the singles at the Olympics due to a minor injury sustained to his thigh but makes his return to the game on the North American hard-court circuit.

Last year, like so many big sporting events, many changes were forced upon the tennis game and the Ohio location was hesitantly moved to New York City in order to reduce unnecessary travel. Now The Buckeye State opens its doors with a warm embrace, ready to host another competitive tournament. Here we run through who we think can take home the full prize come the end of August.

Novak Djokovic

It would be foolish for anyone to overlook Novak Djokovic as a favourite to retain his Cincinnati Masters title after a great display last year. Despite a lacklustre Olympics, filled with rage and temperament, the Serb can use the disappointment in Tokyo as fuel to motivate him to win another accolade. Djokovic beat Canadian Milos Raonic in New York last summer and as a mainstay in the elite world rankings, he surely tops the bill in the tennis betting tips to go all the way again.

Daniil Medvedev

The most recent competitor to win the Masters in its home of Cincinnati was Daniil Medvedev. He enters ranked 2nd after victory in 2019 against David Goffin clinched the title. The 25-year-old endured a strange Olympics participating for the Russian Olympic Committee, with the heat disrupting a lot of his best performances. “I can finish the match, but I can die,” Medvedev said. “If I die, are you going to be responsible?” Medvedev left Tokyo medal-less after exiting at the quarter-finals, so like Djokovic he comes in seeking the top prize.

Roger Federer

By no means in the twilight of his career yet, Roger Federer will likely be the man to beat once again. The Swiss is an architect of the game, having won this competition seven times previously. Just after his 40th birthday, Federer has an opportunity to claim an eighth. Replete with natural ability and experience that dwarfs a lot of the competition heading to the Midwest of the United States, Federer will have many licking their lips at his sensational performances if he can start the tournament strongly.

Andy Murray’s chances

As mentioned before, Andy Murray comes into Ohio as a wildcard entry. The 34-year-old did compete in the doubles alongside Joe Salisbury but went out in the quarters. Now Murray is back in singles action as a wildcard as well as Sebastian Korda. While he is by no means top of the list for victory in Ohio he could be in with an outsider’s chance. This will be Murray’s 14thappearance on the hard courts of the Lindner Family Tennis Centre, and whilst he’s not an immediate favourite now ranked 105 in the world, he has certainly garnered enough experience to claim a win.