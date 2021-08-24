Audible announces three months membership for 99p offer

Audible, the Amazon owned audiobook service, is offering a three month membership for 99p to new and trial eligible customers.

Sign-up via Amazon.co.uk*

*As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

The contract-free service normally costs £7.99 per month in return for which members get a monthly credit which can be redeemed against any audiobook of their choice, as well as exclusive deals on additional purchases.

All redeemed and purchased titles remain available to download and listen to even after a customer ends their subscription.

Audible recently expanded its membership perks to include access to a listening library “thousands” of Audible Original titles and podcasts.

Titles can be listened to on a wide range of devices, including mobile phones and tablets, Amazon’s Echo range of smart speakers and third-party speakers such as Sonos.

Amazon says the 99p offer is valid until 15th September 2021 10:00am BST and isn’t available to existing members or those already participating in a free trial.