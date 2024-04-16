Audible is running a three months for 99p offer

Audible, the audiobook and podcast service owned by Amazon, is offering a three month membership for 99p to new and eligible customers.

The contract-free service normally costs £7.99 per month in return for which members get a monthly credit which can be redeemed against any audiobook of their choice, as well as exclusive deals on additional purchases.

All redeemed and purchased titles remain available to download and listen to even after a customer ends their subscription, and can be listened to on a wide range of devices, including mobile phones, tablets, Amazon’s Echo range of smart speakers, plus third-party speakers such as Sonos.

Those signing up for the offer will be charged 99p in the first month followed by £0.00 in months 2 and 3, after which the service will renew at the regular monthly fee unless cancelled.

Amazon says the offer is valid until 1st May 2024 23:59 BST and isn’t available to existing Audible members, those already participating in a free trial, or those customers who’ve been an Audible member or participated in a free trial in the last 30 days.