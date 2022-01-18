Audio adventure Star Trek: Picard – No Man’s Land set for February release

A new audio adventure set within the world of Star Trek: Picard is coming to retailers on February 22nd.

Released by Simon & Schuster Audio and starring Michelle Hurd and Jeri Ryan, Star Trek: No Man’s Land picks up right after the action-packed season one conclusion of Star Trek: Picard.

While Raffi and Seven of Nine are enjoying some much-needed R&R in Raffi’s remote hideaway, their downtime is interrupted by an urgent cry for help: a distant, beleaguered planet has enlisted the Fenris Rangers to save an embattled evacuation effort.

As Raffi and Seven team up to rescue a mysteriously ageless professor whose infinity-shaped talisman has placed him in the deadly sights of a vicious Romulan warlord, they take tentative steps to explore the attraction depicted in the final moments of Picard season one.



Written for audio by Kirsten Beyer, a cocreator, writer, and producer on Star Trek: Picard, and Mike Johnson, a veteran contributor to the Star Trek comic books publishing program, this is a fully dramatized production.

Joining Hurd and Ryan in the cast are Fred Tatasciore, Jack Cutmore-Scott, John Kassir, Chris Andrew Ciulla, Lisa Flanagan, Gibson Frazier, Lameece Issaq, Natalie Naudus, Xe Sands, and Emily Woo Zeller.