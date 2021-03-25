Austin Powers is getting a new Blu-ray release

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, returns on special edition Blu-ray and DVD this April via Icon Film Distribution.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

In 1967, fashion photographer by day and super-agent by night Austin Powers (Mike Myers) is on the verge of catching his arch-nemesis, Dr. Evil (also Myers), when the latter has himself cryogenically frozen.

Following suit, Powers unthaws thirty years later in the ’90s to find Evil threatening the world once more. Can Powers recover from his culture shock in time to battle his old foe? With the help of sidekick Vanessa Kensington (Elizabeth Hurley), he just might.

Featuring a huge ensemble cast including Will Ferrell, Seth Green, Carrie Fisher, Christian Slater, Priscilla Presley and Burt Bacharach, this hilarious and iconic spy movie parody, written by and starring Mike Myers, is undeniably groovy, baby!

Blu-Ray Special Features:

Austin & Vanessa Character Featurette

B-Roll

TV Spots and Clips

Character Soundbites

Ming Tea “BBC” Music Video

*As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.