Australian Open 2023 – Warner Bros. Discovery Sports reports “strong” growth in streaming audiences

Warner Bros. Discovery Sports says it’s seen year-on-year audience growth across Europe for its streamed coverage of the Australian Open 2023’s opening week.

According to figures released by the broadcaster, streaming audiences rose by almost a third across Europe on discovery+ and the Eurosport App, with discovery+ seeing its streaming audience more than double, thanks in part to new markets including Germany and Austria.

The firm also saw triple-digit growth in Denmark and Norway which it credits to “heightened awareness of emerging Nordic stars Holger Rune and Casper Ruud,” while the UK, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain all reported double-digit streaming growth.

WBDS also saw “strong” audience levels for its linear channels including in Poland, where audiences grew +84%, and the Netherlands (+39%).