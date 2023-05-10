Avatar: The Way of Water enjoys fifth week at top of the Official Film Chart

Avatar: The Way of Water is enjoying a fifth week at the top of the UK’s official film chart, with its success still based purely on digital sales.

The follow-up to 2008’s Avatar more than doubled the sales of its closest competition, Marvel sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which sits in the Number 2 spot.

Meanwhile, former chart-topper Dune rockets back up 11 places to Number 3 following the release of the trailer for its own sequel, Dune: Part Two, last week.

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish bounces up three (4) while Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend falls one place (5) and action-thriller Plane drops three (6).

Our highest new entry this week is Creed III, which debuts at Number 7 on digital downloads only

Rounding off this week’s Top 10 is record-breaking former Number 1, Top Gun: Maverick (8), Black Adam (9), and sci-fi horror M3GAN (10).

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 10th May 2023