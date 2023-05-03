Avatar: The Way of Water marks one month as the UK’s best selling film

James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water remains the UK’s best-selling film, taking the Number 1 spot in the Official Film Chart for a fourth week.
The much-anticipated sequel held back continued tough competition from Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania which remains in the Number 2 spot, ahead of Plane which lifts two places to a new peak of Number 3.
Biographical drama Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend crosses the finish line at Number 4 for a second week, while AI horror M3gan drops two down to Number 5, and Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical stands at Number 6.
Two big climbers are up next; Puss In Boots: The Last Wish zooms 18 places back into the Top 10 at Number 7, while A Man Called Otto rebounds 15 spots to Number 8.
Former Number 1 Top Gun: Maverick remains in the Top 10 for another week, landing at Number 9, as does biopic Elvis which drops three places to Number 10.
The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 3rd May 2023
|LW
|Pos
|Title
|Label
|1
|1
|AVATAR – THE WAY OF WATER
|20TH CENTURY HE
|2
|2
|ANT-MAN AND THE WASP – QUANTUMANIA
|MARVEL FILMS
|5
|3
|PLANE
|LIONSGATE
|4
|4
|LAMBORGHINI – THE MAN BEHIND THE LEGEND
|SIGNATURE ENTERTAINMENT
|3
|5
|M3GAN
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|6
|6
|ROALD DAHL’S MATILDA THE MUSICAL
|SONY PICTURES HE
|25
|7
|PUSS IN BOOTS – THE LAST WISH
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|23
|8
|A MAN CALLED OTTO
|SONY PICTURES HE
|8
|9
|TOP GUN – MAVERICK
|PARAMOUNT
|7
|10
|ELVIS
|WARNER HOME VIDEO