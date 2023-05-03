Avatar: The Way of Water marks one month as the UK’s best selling film

James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water remains the UK’s best-selling film, taking the Number 1 spot in the Official Film Chart for a fourth week.

The much-anticipated sequel held back continued tough competition from Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania which remains in the Number 2 spot, ahead of Plane which lifts two places to a new peak of Number 3.

Biographical drama Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend crosses the finish line at Number 4 for a second week, while AI horror M3gan drops two down to Number 5, and Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical stands at Number 6.

Two big climbers are up next; Puss In Boots: The Last Wish zooms 18 places back into the Top 10 at Number 7, while A Man Called Otto rebounds 15 spots to Number 8.

Former Number 1 Top Gun: Maverick remains in the Top 10 for another week, landing at Number 9, as does biopic Elvis which drops three places to Number 10.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 3rd May 2023