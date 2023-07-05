SEENIT

Avatar: The Way of Water retakes Number 1 spot in the UK’s Official Film Chart

Following its release on DVD, Blu-ray, Blu-ray 3D and 4K UHD, Avatar: The Way Of Water has soared 13 places to Number 1 in this week’s Official Film Chart – its sixth non-consecutive week at the top.

Fast X, last week’s bestselling film, drops to Number 2, while John Wick: Chapter 4 (3), The Super Mario Bros. Movie (4), Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (5) and The Pope’s Exorcist (6) all drop down one place.

Former chart topper Dune also returns to the Top 10 this week, moving up 15 places to Number 7 following the release of the second trailer for its sequel, Dune: Part 2 which is set for release in November.

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio’s Titanic enters the Top 10 for the first time this week, up four to Number 8, while Top Gun: Maverick holds tight at Number 9. Finally, rounding off the Top 10 Is Adam Driver in action-adventure 65.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 5th July 2023

141AVATAR – THE WAY OF WATER20TH CENTURY HE
12FAST XUNIVERSAL PICTURES
23JOHN WICK – CHAPTER 4LIONSGATE
34THE SUPER MARIO BROS MOVIEUNIVERSAL PICTURES
45SPIDER-MAN – INTO THE SPIDER-VERSESONY PICTURES HE
56THE POPE’S EXORCISTSONY PICTURES HE
227DUNE (2021)WARNER HOME VIDEO
128TITANIC20TH CENTURY HE
99TOP GUN – MAVERICKPARAMOUNT
61065SONY PICTURES HE
