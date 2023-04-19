Avatar: The Way of Water tops UK film chart for second week

Avatar: The Way of Water is enjoying a second week at the top of the Official Film Chart following an impressive week of sales in which it outsold the rest of the Top 10 combined.
Former chart-toppers Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical and Elvis sit in the two spots below while Hop rises 2 places to number 4 and former number 1 Top Gun: Maverick holds strong at Number 5.
M3GAN drops two places to number 6 in its second week on chart, though it still enjoys its place in the Top 10 on digital sales only.
The original Harry Potter & The Philosopher’s Stone jumps nine places to number 7, while Puss in Boots: The Last Wish climbs two, also holding its place on digital downloads only.
Finally, the George Clooney and Julia Roberts romcom Ticket To Paradise soars 19 places to number 9 while Dune rises four places to number 10 to return to the countdown for the first time since August 2022.
The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 19th April 2023
|LW
|Pos
|Title
|Label
|1
|1
|AVATAR – THE WAY OF WATER
|20TH CENTURY FOX HE
|2
|2
|ROALD DAHL’S MATILDA THE MUSICAL
|SONY PICTURES HE
|3
|3
|ELVIS
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|6
|4
|HOP
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|5
|5
|TOP GUN – MAVERICK
|PARAMOUNT
|4
|6
|M3GAN
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|16
|7
|HARRY POTTER & THE PHILOSOPHER’S STONE
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|10
|8
|PUSS IN BOOTS – THE LAST WISH
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|28
|9
|TICKET TO PARADISE
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|14
|10
|DUNE (2021)
|WARNER HOME VIDEO