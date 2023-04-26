Avatar: The Way of Water tops UK film chart for third week 

Avatar: The Way of Water is enjoying a third consecutive week at Number 1 on the Official Film Chart with its success still down to digital sales only.

Meanwhile Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, in which Paul Rudd returns as the titular superhero alongside Evangeline Lilly as The Wasp, debuts at Number 2.

Sci-fi horror M3GAN climbs three to Number 3 following its release on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD while Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend enters the Top 10 for the very first time at Number 4, enjoying its placement on digital downloads only.

Gerard Butler and Mike Colter’s Plane takes the Number 5 spot while Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical sits at Number 6 (down 4 places) and musical biopic Elvis (7).

Top Gun: Maverick enjoys another week in the Top 10 (8), finishing just ahead of Dune (9). Finally, horror flick Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey make its debut at Number 10.