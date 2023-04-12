Avatar: The Way of Water tops UK’s Official Film Chart

Avatar: The Way of Water has made the biggest Official Film Chart debut of 2023 as it soars to Number 1 with more than 160,000 digital sales.
The long-awaited sequel to 2009’s Avatar scores the biggest first week for a film since Top Gun: Maverick (Number 5 this week) in August 2022.
Meanwhile Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical drops one to Number 2, Elvis enjoys a surge up the chart to Number 3 and Hop returns to the Top 10 at Number 4.
The second new entry this week comes from sci-fi horror M3GAN, which debuts at Number 6.
Dropping five places is former Number 1 A Man Called Otto (7), finishing just ahead of Babylon (8) which rises one.
Biographical drama Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody (9) re-enters the Top 10 after rising seven places. Finally, Puss In Boots: The Last Wish floats down five to Number 10.
The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 12th April 2023
|LW
|Pos
|Title
|Label
|NEW
|1
|AVATAR – THE WAY OF WATER
|20TH CENTURY FOX HE
|1
|2
|ROALD DAHL’S MATILDA THE MUSICAL
|SONY PICTURES HE
|8
|3
|ELVIS
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|12
|4
|HOP
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|3
|5
|TOP GUN – MAVERICK
|PARAMOUNT
|NEW
|6
|M3GAN
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|2
|7
|A MAN CALLED OTTO
|SONY PICTURES HE
|9
|8
|BABYLON
|PARAMOUNT
|16
|9
|WHITNEY HOUSTON – I WANNA DANCE WITH
|SONY PICTURES HE
|5
|10
|PUSS IN BOOTS – THE LAST WISH
|DREAMWORKS ANIMATION