SEENIT

TV, Film, Broadband, Pay-TV, Games, Computing & Tech | News, Comment & Reviews

Avatar: The Way of Water tops UK’s Official Film Chart

-

Image: 20th Century Studios

Avatar: The Way of Water has made the biggest Official Film Chart debut of 2023 as it soars to Number 1 with more than 160,000 digital sales.

The long-awaited sequel to 2009’s Avatar scores the biggest first week for a film since Top Gun: Maverick (Number 5 this week) in August 2022.

Meanwhile Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical drops one to Number 2, Elvis enjoys a surge up the chart to Number 3 and Hop returns to the Top 10 at Number 4.

The second new entry this week comes from sci-fi horror M3GAN, which debuts at Number 6. 

Dropping five places is former Number 1 A Man Called Otto (7), finishing just ahead of Babylon (8) which rises one. 

Biographical drama Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody (9) re-enters the Top 10 after rising seven places. Finally, Puss In Boots: The Last Wish floats down five to Number 10.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 12th April 2023

LWPosTitleLabel
NEW1AVATAR – THE WAY OF WATER20TH CENTURY FOX HE
12ROALD DAHL’S MATILDA THE MUSICALSONY PICTURES HE
83ELVISWARNER HOME VIDEO
124HOPUNIVERSAL PICTURES
35TOP GUN – MAVERICKPARAMOUNT
NEW6M3GANUNIVERSAL PICTURES
27A MAN CALLED OTTOSONY PICTURES HE
98BABYLONPARAMOUNT
169WHITNEY HOUSTON – I WANNA DANCE WITHSONY PICTURES HE
510PUSS IN BOOTS – THE LAST WISHDREAMWORKS ANIMATION
© Official Charts Company 2023

POPULAR