Avatar: The Way of Water tops UK’s Official Film Chart

Avatar: The Way of Water has made the biggest Official Film Chart debut of 2023 as it soars to Number 1 with more than 160,000 digital sales.

The long-awaited sequel to 2009’s Avatar scores the biggest first week for a film since Top Gun: Maverick (Number 5 this week) in August 2022.

Meanwhile Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical drops one to Number 2, Elvis enjoys a surge up the chart to Number 3 and Hop returns to the Top 10 at Number 4.

The second new entry this week comes from sci-fi horror M3GAN, which debuts at Number 6.

Dropping five places is former Number 1 A Man Called Otto (7), finishing just ahead of Babylon (8) which rises one.

Biographical drama Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody (9) re-enters the Top 10 after rising seven places. Finally, Puss In Boots: The Last Wish floats down five to Number 10.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 12th April 2023