Babylon – Paramount confirms Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD release date

Brad Pitt plays Jack Conrad and Diego Calva plays Manny Torres in Babylon from Paramount Pictures.

Babylon, writer/director Damien Chazelle’s tale of Hollywood glamour and excess, will be available to buy via Digital retailers on March 21st and on 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray SteelBook, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD from April 3rd.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Tobey Maguire, Li Jun Li and Jovan Adepo, the film was nominated for three Oscars, including Best Original Score, Best Production Design, and Best Costume Design.

The film follows an ambitious cast of characters – The Silent Film Superstar (Brad Pitt), the Young Starlet (Margot Robbie), the Production Executive (Diego Calva), the Musical Sensation (Jovan Adepo) and the Alluring Powerhouse Performer (Li Jun Li) – who are striving to stay on top of the raucous, 1920s Hollywood scene and maintain their relevance at a time when the industry is moving on to the next best thing.

Released by Paramount Home Entertainment, the digital and disc versions come with the following extras: