Back 4 Blood – Latest Warner Bros. Games title arrives on consoles and PC next month

Back 4 Blood, the new Warner Bros. Games and Turtle Rock Studios first-person co-op shooter, will be available for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One Consoles, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC on October 12th.

Back 4 Blood is a first-person co-op zombie shooter from the creators of the critically acclaimed Left 4 Dead franchise and features thrilling, dynamic moment-to-moment gameplay and highly variable, customisable action to keep players coming back for more.

The Back 4 Blood story takes place after a catastrophic outbreak where most of humanity has either been killed or infected by the parasitic Devil Worm. Hardened by unspeakable events and emboldened to fight for the last of humanity, a group of apocalypse veterans called the Cleaners have rallied to take on the infected horrors known as the Ridden and reclaim the world.

