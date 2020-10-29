Back To The Future has been named as UKs favourite 80s movie

Back To The Future has been named as the nation’s favourite 80s movie in a poll conducted by the Official Charts Company and FindAnyFilm.com to celebrate Must See Movies 80s, part of the National Album Day celebrations.

Starring Michael J. Fox & Christopher Lloyd, the 1985 film sees Marty McFly accidentally sent back in time to 1955 in a time-traveling DeLorean built by eccentric scientist “Doc” Brown.

With its iconic soundtrack and 1980s fashion, the film has stood the test of time as a must-see for any film fan.

Fans voted in the Official Charts Company poll across the month of October, allocating votes to their top three choices, with the 80s sci-fi classic coming out on top.

The poll was launched to mark Must See Movies 80s, a promotion that saw participating stores including Amazon, ASDA, HMV, Morrisons, and Tesco celebrate the very best of the decade with exclusive collections on DVD.

The Top 10 Movies Of The 80s, as voted by followers of the Official Charts Company & FindAnyFilm.com, are:

1 Back To The Future (1985) 2 Die Hard (1988) 3 Blade Runner (1982) 4 Aliens (Joint) [1986] 4 The Goonies (Joint) [1985] 6 Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) 7 E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982) 8 The Terminator (1984) 9 The Shining (1980) 10 When Harry Met Sally (1989)

