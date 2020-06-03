Bad Boys For Life reclaims top spot in UK Film Chart

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence star in Bad Boys For Life. © 2020 Columbia Pictures Industries, Inc. and 2.0 Entertainment Borrower, LLC. All Rights Reserved

Bad Boys For Life returns to the top of the Official Film Chart this week following its arrival on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD. With 62,000 sales, 62% of which are on disc, the Will Smith and Martin Lawrence flick knocks last week’s chart topper 1917 back to Number 2.

Little Women reaches a new peak of Number 3 following its release on disc, as Onward drops one to Number 4 and a brand new boxset featuring all three Bad Boys films (Bad Boys, Bad Boys II and Bad Boys For Life) makes its debut at Number 5.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands at Number 6, as Cats and Frozen 2 hold their positions at Numbers 7 and 8 respectively.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood, the biopic of American TV’s Fred Rogers starring Tom Hanks, debuts at Number 9 this week.

Finally, Jumanji: The Next Level closes off the countdown at Number 10 in its ninth week.

LW Pos Title Label 2 1 BAD BOYS FOR LIFE SONY PICTURES HE 1 2 1917 ENTERTAINMENT ONE 5 3 LITTLE WOMEN SONY PICTURES HE 3 4 ONWARD WALT DISNEY NEW 5 BAD BOYS/BAD BOYS II/BAD BOYS FOR LIFE SONY PICTURES HE 4 6 STAR WARS IX: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER WALT DISNEY 7 7 CATS UNIVERSAL PICTURES 8 8 FROZEN 2 WALT DISNEY NEW 9 A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBOURHOOD SONY PICTURES HE 9 10 JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL SONY PICTURES HE © Official Charts Company 2020

This week’s Official Film Chart features a preview of Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith in the acclaimed Queen & Slim, available now to Download & Keep, and to buy on DVD & Blu-ray from June 8.