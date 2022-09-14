BAFTA announces Baz Luhrmann as next A Life in Pictures interviewee

Baz Luhrmann. Image ©Trent Mitchell, 2021

Multi-award-winning writer, director and producer Baz Luhrmann has been confirmed as the next participant in BAFTA’s A Life in Pictures series of in-depth interviews with leading film and TV talent.

The master storyteller, whose career highlights include Strictly Ballroom, William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet, Moulin Rouge and, his most recent film, Elvis, will be appearing at BAFTA HQ on Friday 30 September.

Public tickets will be available to book through the BAFTA website from Friday 16 September at 10 am.

The event is supported by TCL Mobile and is the third to be supported by the firm following George Clooney and Daniel Craig’s interviews in 2020 and 2021 respectively.