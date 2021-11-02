BAFTA announces details of the 2021 Scotland Sessions

BAFTA Scotland has today announced the line-up for The Scotland Sessions in partnership with Screen Scotland, a series of events celebrating some of the nominees from the BAFTA Scotland Awards 2021.
The events will be held online from 8-11 November, in the run up to the 2021 BAFTA Scotland Awards ceremony on the 20 November at 16.30 GMT on BAFTA Scotland’s social channels.
The sessions are:
GAME DESIGN
Monday 8 November
18.00 – 19.00 GMT
MAKING A SHORT
Tuesday 9 November
18.00 – 19.00 GMT
WRITERS IN CONVERSATION
Wednesday 10 November
18.00 – 19.00 GMT
PRODUCING A FEATURE
Thursday 11 November
18.00 – 19.00 GMT
All sessions are free and open to industry and public guests, to register interest visit events.bafta.org.