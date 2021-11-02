BAFTA announces details of the 2021 Scotland Sessions

Image: BAFTA/John Clark

BAFTA Scotland has today announced the line-up for The Scotland Sessions in partnership with Screen Scotland, a series of events celebrating some of the nominees from the BAFTA Scotland Awards 2021.

The events will be held online from 8-11 November, in the run up to the 2021 BAFTA Scotland Awards ceremony on the 20 November at 16.30 GMT on BAFTA Scotland’s social channels.

The sessions are:

GAME DESIGN

Monday 8 November

18.00 – 19.00 GMT

MAKING A SHORT

Tuesday 9 November

18.00 – 19.00 GMT

WRITERS IN CONVERSATION

Wednesday 10 November

18.00 – 19.00 GMT

PRODUCING A FEATURE

Thursday 11 November

18.00 – 19.00 GMT

All sessions are free and open to industry and public guests, to register interest visit events.bafta.org.