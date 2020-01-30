BAFTA confirms attendees at this weekend’s Film Awards ceremony

Brad Pitt, Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie and Taron Egerton are among the movie stars confirmed to be attending this weekend’s EE BAFTA Film Awards.

They’ll be joined by fellow nominees Adam Driver, Asif Kapadia, Bong Joon Ho, Bradley Cooper, Céline Sciamma, Charlize Theron, Dexter Fletcher, Edward Watts, Fernando Meirelles, Florence Pugh, Greta Gerwig, Jack Lowden, Jessie Buckley, Joaquin Phoenix, Jonathan Pryce, Kaitlyn Dever, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Ken Loach, Laura Dern, Lulu Wang, Micheal Ward, Nina Gold, Noah Baumbach, Quentin Tarantino, Renée Zellweger, Rian Johnson, Roger Deakins, Sam Mendes, Sandy Powell, Saoirse Ronan, Taika Waititi, Thelma Schoonmaker, Todd Phillips and Waad al-Kateab.

Presenters and other attendees confirmed include Aisling Bea, Andrew Scott, Anthony Welsh, Asa Butterfield, Asim Chaudhry, Daisy Ridley, Daniel Kaluuya, Dean-Charles Chapman, Ella Balinska, Emilia Clarke, George MacKay, Gillian Anderson, Hugh Grant, Sir Ian McKellen, Jodie Turner-Smith, Joe Alwyn, John Boyega, Kristin Scott Thomas, Lily-Rose Depp, Mark Strong, Naomi Ackie, Naomie Harris, Niamh Algar, Olivia Colman, Rebel Wilson, Richard E. Grant, Roman Griffin Davis, Sharon Horgan, Song Kang Ho, Stephen Graham, Vanessa Kirby, and Zazie Beetz.

Hosted by Graham Norton, the ceremony takes place on Sunday 2 February 2020 and will be show on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, as well by local broadcasters around the world.

Edith Bowman and Dermot O’Leary return to host the official red carpet live programme for the EE British Academy Film Awards which will stream on YouTube and 5pm.