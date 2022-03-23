BAFTA TV Awards – Nominees announced for Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment 

Virgin Media and BAFTA have announced the six nominees for the Must-See Moment, the only award given at the BAFTA TV Awards that is voted for by the public.

Members of the public can vote online at virginmedia.com/bafta and will automatically enter into a prize draw to win tickets to attend the 2022 Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards. Virgin Media customers can also vote through their television, via their TiVo, V6 or Virgin TV 360 box.

The winner will be announced during the Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards ceremony on 8th May 2022.

The six nominees are:

ITV 1, An Audience With Adele – Adele’s surprised by the teacher who changed her life

ITV 1, I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! – Ant and Dec dig at Downing Street’s lockdown parties

Channel 4, It’s A Sin –– Colin’s devastating AIDS diagnosis

BBC Three, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK – ‘UK Hun?’ – Bimini’s verse

Netflix, Squid Game – Red Light, Green Light game

BBC One, Strictly Come Dancing – Rose and Giovanni’s silent dance to ‘Symphony’

David Bouchier, Director of TV and Entertainment at Virgin Media O2, said: “Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment has celebrated some of the most talked about TV moments in recent years and we are proud to say it’s now one of the most talked about categories and more relevant than ever, reflecting TV in all its diversity.

“This year’s incredibly strong list of nominees represents some of the biggest conversations of 2021 and proves that TV has never been better more popular or widely discussed through various platforms. We can’t wait to see who the public will crown the sixth winner of our Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment award.”

Sara Putt, Chair of BAFTA’s Television Committee, said: “We are delighted to be revealing the six moments which truly showcase the very best and most-talked about programmes of 2021, demonstrating what BAFTA is about: excellence and inspiration.

“Television in 2021 highlighted the importance and power of entertainment. From heart-warming moments to raising awareness of hugely important issues, the shows and moments nominated for Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment Award 2022 reflect our TV habits of the last year and perfectly celebrate the relationship between TV viewers and the people who make it.”