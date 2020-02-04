BAFTA winner 1917 celebrates with new behind the scenes video

EOne and Sam Mendes have released a new behind the scenes video to mark the success of 1917 at this year’s BAFTA film awards.

The World War 1 film scooped seven wins on Sunday evening including Best Film, Best Director and Best Cinematography, and has also enjoyed a fourth week at the top of the UK box office.

At the height of the First World War, two young British soldiers, Schofield (Captain Fantastic’s George MacKay) and Blake (Game of Thrones’ Dean-Charles Chapman) are given a seemingly impossible mission. In a race against time, they must cross enemy territory and deliver a message that will stop a deadly attack on hundreds of soldiers— Blake’s own brother among them.