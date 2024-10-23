Banijay opens new studio in New Zealand’s Queenstown

Screentime New Zealand, part of content powerhouse, Banijay Entertainment, has officially launched Remarkable Studios NZ.

The facility is located in Queenstown, a region known for its diverse landscapes and breathtaking backdrops and famous for its use in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, and will serve as the town’s largest wet weather cover and first studio facility.

Screentime predicts it will “transform television and film capabilities in the area, prompting local creative sector growth and employment.”

The firm says that until now producers had to travel to Auckland for studio facilities in the territory, sending demand and costs soaring.

Philly de Lacey, Chief Executive Officer, Screentime New Zealand said: “Offering an unrivalled and diverse landscape, Queenstown has never struggled to attract filmmakers.

“However, without wet cover and studio facilities, it struggled to serve a whole production.

“In launching Remarkable Studios NZ, we are confident we will boost the region’s appeal beyond adrenaline tourism, driving creative economic uplift, and importantly, skills and jobs.

“With the local council’s strong support of the district’s film and television sector, we are proud to be delivering an ambitious first for this area and look forward to opening our doors to the world’s best content creators.”

Marco Bassetti, Chief Executive Officer, and Fred Balmary, Chief Business Officer, Banijay Entertainment added: “Remarkable Studios NZ further demonstrates Philly’s entrepreneurialism, creative vision, and universal ambition.

“Standing as our tenth studios globally, but certainly first in a re-purposed department store, the groundbreaking facilities have emerged at the perfect moment – a time where production costs are soaring, and producers everywhere are looking for economical solutions.

“In Queenstown, producers now have the luxury of a multitude of locations, as well as a reasonable, fully functioning production complex. We have no doubt its popularity will serve positively for the region’s economic growth.”

Queenstown Lakes District Council Mayor Glyn Lewers said: “This news signals an exciting future for the film and television industry in Queenstown Lakes.

“Film has been an important contributor to our local economy for decades, thanks to our cinematic alpine locations, skilled crew base and welcoming communities.

“But having a dedicated film and television facility to add to that package will unlock more opportunities for our local industry.

“Screentime are also a key player in the New Zealand production community, so we’re thrilled that they’ve decided to establish a base here in our beautiful region.”