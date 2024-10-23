Deadpool & Wolverine outsells Alien: Romulus in this week’s film chart

Alien: Romulus is this week’s highest new entry. Image Credit: 20th Century Studios



Alien: Romulus has failed to unseat Deadpool & Wolverine from the top of the UK’s Official Film Chart, which measures both physical and digital sales.

Deadpool & Wolverine clocked up 63,000 digital sales in its third week atop the charts.

However, the latest entry in the Alien franchise is this week’s highest new entry and takes the number 2 slot in its debut week.

Both films are yet to have a physical release, with Romulus not due to hit shelves until December.

Meanwhile, disaster film Twisters rises five places to Number 3 to finish ahead of Despicable Me 4 at Number 4 and Bad Boys: Ride Or Die (Number 5).

The Last Voyage of the Demeter drops three (6), finishing ahead of A Nightmare on Elm Street (7), while A Quiet Place: Day One is down six places (8).

The original 1996 film Twister flies back into the Top 10 (9), and psychological horror Longlegs drops one place (10).

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 23rd October 2024