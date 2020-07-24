Bar-Be-Quick named as sponsor of new Tom Kerridge BBQ series

Discovery has named Bar-Be-Quick as the exclusive sponsor and part-funder of new series Tom Kerridge Barbecues, which debuts on Food Network on 30 July.

As the official sponsor the firm will gain a prominent position across all of the broadcaster’s platforms during the show.

The partnership includes product placement in the show, sponsorship around the show on-air and on Food Network’s video on demand platform, plus co-branded social media posts using recipes from the show.

In addition, barbecuing tips from the firm will be available on foodnetwork.co.uk, along with a range of branded images, clips, and Kerridge’s recipes from the series.

A competition running on-air on Food Network will give viewers the chance to win a Bar-Be-Quick Kamado Egg BBQ Grill.

Katie Coteman, VP, Head of Advertising and Partnerships, Discovery said: “We’re delighted to partner with Bar-Be-Quick.

“The partnership offers a fantastic opportunity for Bar-Be-Quick to connect with a broader audience of food fanatics, particularly during this period as more people across the UK prepare to spend time outdoors barbecuing.

“We look forward to seeing how it delivers for the brand and audiences alike.”

Caroline Morris, Head of Sales at Bar-Be-Quick said: “When we were first approached about being involved with the show, it was an easy answer – yes.

“Barbecuing is a quintessential part of any British summer, and we’ve been supplying Britain with barbecues for over thirty years.

“So, the opportunity to be involved with Tom Kerridge Barbecues was one we couldn’t pass up – it’s a perfect fit for our brand and we can’t wait to see what Tom cooks up using our great range of affordable barbecues.”