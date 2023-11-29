Batman: Arkham Trilogy get official launch gameplay trailer

Warner Bros. Games and DC have revealed a new trailer for Batman: Arkham Trilogy, the upcoming compilation of Rocksteady Studios’ award-winning Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, and Batman: Arkham Knight video games which is coming to Nintendo Switch on December 1st.

The trilogy has been developed for the platform by Turn Me Up Games and will include all previously released downloadable content (DLC) from the three titles.

The trailer features gameplay highlights from all three titles on the Nintendo platform, along with a first look at a new Batman character suit inspired by the Warner Bros Pictures hit film The Batman, which will be available exclusively in Batman: Arkham Knight on Nintendo Switch at launch.

PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC gamers will be able to access the suit from December 15th.