Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham is coming to Blu-ray next month 

Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham comes to DVD and Blu-ray on 27th March and to Digital retailers on 28th March, Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment has confirmed.

The all-new, feature-length DC Animated Movie puts Batman up against Lovecraftian supernatural forces threatening the sheer existence of Gotham as he’s aided and confronted along the way by reimagined versions of his well-known allies and enemies, including Green Arrow, Ra’s al Ghul, Mr. Freeze, Killer Croc, Two-Face, James Gordon and more.

David Giuntoli (Grimm, A Million Little Things) reprises his Batman: Soul of the Dragon role as the voice of the Dark Knight in this all-new 1920s-based DC Elseworlds tale.

Tati Gabrielle (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) makes her DC animated debut as Kai Li Cain, Batman’s closest ally.

DC animation veterans Christopher Gorham co-stars as Oliver Queen, Patrick Fabian as Harvey Dent, John DiMaggio as James Gordon, and David Dastmalchian as Grendon.

Synopsis:

Inspired by the comic book series by Mike Mignola, Richard Pace and Troy Nixey, Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham is a 1920s-based tale that finds explorer Bruce Wayne accidentally unleashing an ancient evil, expediting his return to Gotham City after a two-decade hiatus.

The logic/science-driven Batman must battle Lovecraftian supernatural forces threatening the sheer existence of Gotham, along the way being aided and confronted by reimagined versions of his well-known allies and enemies, including Green Arrow, Ra’s al Ghul, Mr. Freeze, Killer Croc, Two-Face, James Gordon and Bruce’s beloved wards. Prepare for a mystical, often terrifying Batman adventure unlike any other.

Special Features:

Batman: Shadows of Gotham (New Featurette) – An examination of themes of existential dread in a world drenched in gothic overtones that combine to create one of Batman’s most unique adventures.