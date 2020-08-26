Battlestar Galactica is coming to BBC iPlayer in September

The entire 2004-2009 remake of Battlestar Galactica will be available to stream on iPlayer from September 5th, with the series also receiving a BBC Two showing from the same date.

The updating of Glen A. Larson’s classic 1980 series was a big hit with audiences and critics alike and scooped a host of award nominations and wins.

The series is set in a distant star system where humanity is brought to the brink of extinction from a nuclear attack by a race of artificial lifeforms called Cylons.

The survivors are hunted across space as they try to escape the relentless pursuit of the Cylons while searching for a new place they can call home: the legendary lost colony of Earth.

The cast includes Edward James Olmos, Mary McDonnell, Katee Sackhoff, Jamie Bamber, James Callis and Tricia Helfer.

Dan McGolpin, controller of BBC iPlayer, said: “Battlestar Galactica is regarded as one of the best sci-fi series ever made and it holds appeal for anyone who loves to immerse themselves in top quality drama.

“It joins Fort Salem, Heroes, Devs, His Dark Materials, Doctor Who and Torchwood to form an incredible range of science fiction and fantasy series available on demand on BBC iPlayer.”