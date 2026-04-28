Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes gets official launch date

Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes, the upcoming new PC game from Dotemu and developer Alt Shift, will be released on May 11th.

The game is a “strategic adaptation” of the iconic sci-fi series that challenges gamers to save a ragtag fleet from all but certain extinction at the hands of the ruthless Cylons.

Official Synopsis

In Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes, every decision matters as you manage your fleet in the shadow of relentless Cylon pursuit. Allocate your crew’s time wisely between critical repairs, internal conflicts and exploration, where new resources, items, and survivors may tip the balance. But danger is never far — hidden Cylons and mounting crises threaten your fleet from within.

When the Cylons strike, survival becomes your only objective.

Command your squadrons in a hybrid of real-time and tactical combat, deploying fighters from your hangars to intercept threats and protect your flagship.

Balance offensive maneuvers with defensive strategies as you withstand overwhelming assaults, buying precious time to execute your next jump to safety. Each destination offers new risks and rewards, forcing difficult choices based on your fleet’s most urgent needs.

No two runs are the same. As you adapt and survive, you’ll unlock new squadrons, weapons and upgrades that expand your tactical options in future attempts. Every decision shapes the fate of your fleet as you fight to stay one step ahead of annihilation.

With the Twelve Colonies lost, survival rests on your leadership. Guide what remains of humanity across the stars in a desperate search for hope aboard the Battlestar Galactica.

So say we all.