Royal Albert Hall announces 2027 concert screenings for original Star Wars trilogy

Image: LucasFilm

The original Star Wars trilogy are getting special ‘in concert’ screenings at London’s Royal Albert Hall next year.

The screenings of Episode IV: A New Hope, Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, and Episode VI: Return of the Jedi in Concert will be accompanied by the London Symphony Orchestra, who recorded the original film soundtracks.

Tickets for Friends and Patrons will be available from 10am on Thursday 30 April and will then go on general sale from 10am on May 1st.

The performances have been licensed by Disney Concerts.

Matt Todd, Director of Programming at the Royal Albert Hall, said: “The Star Wars films have consistently been a fan favourite in our Films in Concert programme over the years, so it’s such an honour for us to be hosting this classic saga over a single weekend for the very first time – we cannot wait!

“John Williams’ score is such a significant part of the trilogy, so for attendees to see all three films with a live orchestra will be a truly memorable experience, that captures what fans felt when they first entered a galaxy far, far away.”

Schedule:

Star Wars in Concert – Episode IV: A New Hope

Thu 29 Apr 2027, 7:30pm

Tickets from £45

Star Wars in Concert – Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

Fri 30 Apr 2027, 7:30pm

Tickets from £45

Star Wars in Concert – Episode IV: A New Hope

Sat 1 May 2027, 2pm

Tickets from £45

Star Wars in Concert – Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

Sat 1 May 2027, 7:30pm

Tickets from £45

Star Wars in Concert – Episode VI: Return of the Jedi

Sun 2 May 2027, 1pm

Tickets from £45

Star Wars in Concert – Episode VI: Return of the Jedi

Sun 2 May 2027, 6:30pm

Tickets from £45