VIDAA and Rakuten TV expand European advertising partnership

V, the company behind the VIDAA smart TV operating system, has announced the expansion of its advertising collaboration with Rakuten TV Enterprise, the B2B arm of Rakuten TV.

The new agreement establishes a partnership focused on in-stream video and native display advertising across key European markets including the UK, Germany, and France.

It enables Rakuten TV Enterprise to deliver targeted advertising solutions within VIDAA’s ecosystem, including in-stream video ads across the TV Channels service and native display advertising placements across the TV interface, including the Home Screen.

The two companies have a long-standing relationship which has already brought the Rakuten TV app a selection of streamed Rakuten TV channels to the VIDAA platform.

“Our relationship with Rakuten TV Enterprise is built on a shared vision for the future of connected TV advertising in Europe,” said Assaf Suprasky, Senior Director Media Sales at V.

“By combining VIDAA’s scale with Rakuten TV’s expertise in advertising, we are creating meaningful opportunities for brands to connect with audiences in a premium, content-driven environment.”

Stuart Keith, VP Global Ad Strategy & Partnerships, Rakuten TV Enterprise, commented: “This exciting partnership allows us to offer our agency and brand partners a truly comprehensive CTV solution.

“By extending our advertising capabilities beyond the Rakuten TV app and onto VIDAA home screens, we are able to offer advertisers access to European audiences (and beyond) at every stage of their CTV viewing experience.

“Clients can now drive high-impact awareness through premium Home Screen display creatives, while simultaneously securing targeted, measurable engagement via in-stream inventory.

“This expanded scope doesn’t just increase visibility—it enables brands to seamlessly connect with viewers throughout their entire entertainment journey, maximizing both campaign reach and creative impact.”