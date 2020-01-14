Batwoman confirmed to air on E4

E4 has been confirmed as the UK home for Batwoman, the new DC and Warner Bros. series starring Ruby Rose as Kate Kane.

Set in the same universe as The Flash and Arrow series which air on Sky One, Batwoman is set three years after Batman mysteriously disappeared in a Gotham overrun by villans.

Kate, cousin of Bruce Wayne and first openly gay female lead of a live-action Super Hero show, returns home when the Alice in Wonderland gang target her father Jacob (Dougray Scott – Mission: Impossible 2) and his security firm.

In order to help her family and her city, she’ll have to become the one thing her father loathes – a dark knight vigilante.

With the help of her stepsister Mary (Nicole Kang – You, The Code, Swallow) and crafty Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson – The Sun is Also a Star, Luke Cage), Kate continues the legacy of her missing cousin, while combatting the dark machinations of the psychotic Alice (Rachel Skarsten – Reign, Birds of Prey, Imposters).

Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, she soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence.

Based on the characters from DC, the series, from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, also stars Meagan Tandy (Survivor’s Remorse, Teen Wolf) as Officer Sophie Moore and Elizabeth Anweis (9-1-1, The Affair) as Catherine Hamilton-Kane.

News of the show’s UK home will end months of speculation after it emerged that the series would not join its stablemates on Sky One despite being part of a shared universe and a participant in the latest crossover story.

Also coming to E4 is Harley Quinn a brand new animated comedy series from Warner Bros voiced by Kaley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory, 8 Simple Rules).

Karl Warner, Controller of E4 said: “At its best, E4 stands for brilliant action-packed entertainment, so kick starting the year is a groundbreaking new series of Batwoman followed by Harley Quinn, another brilliantly funny animation series that will build on the big success we’ve had with Rick and Morty.”