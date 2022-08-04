Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic comes to Blu-ray and 4K UHD Blu-ray next month

Warner Bros is bringing Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic Elvis to digital retailers and rental stores on August 8th and to 4K UHD Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD from 19th September.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks, the film explores the life and music of Presley (Butler), through the prism of his relationship with enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks).

The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America.

Central to that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge).

Premium Digital Ownership contains the following special features:

Bigger Than Life: The Making of Elvis

Rock ‘N Roll Royalty: The Music & Artists Behind Elvis

Fit for a King; The Style of Elvis

Viva Australia: Recreating Iconic Locations for Elvis

“Trouble” Lyric Video

4K UHD combo pack and Blu-ray contain the following special features: