Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic returns to top of UK’s official film chart

Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic is enjoying its third non-consecutive week at the top of the UK’s Official Film Chart thanks to a surge in digital sales.

The eight-time Oscar-nominated movie’s return to the Number 1 spot pushes last week’s top movie, Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, to Number 2 while Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical also falls one place to Number 3.

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody lifts two, returning to its previous peak of Number 4.

This week’s highest new entry is comedy-drama A Man Called Otto, debuting at Number 5. Dropping two this week is British drama Living, starring Bill Nighy (6), and Top Gun: Maverick (7).

Black Adam rebounds two places (8) knocking The Banshees of Inisherin down one (9) and, finally, Scream (2022) soars back into the Top 10 this week following the release of Scream VI in cinemas.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 22nd March 2023