B&B up for grabs in Channel 4’s A New Life In The Sun spin-off

Channel 4 commissioned A New Life In The Sun: Win a BnB, a spin-off from its ever-popular A New Life In The Sun.

The new 15-part series sees couples compete to win the keys to a B&B in France and the chance to change their lives forever.

Over two weeks of heats, competitors will be put to the ultimate test as they run French B&Bs for real guests, completing challenges that test their hospitality, culinary and business skills.

As the couples are whittled down, four make it to the final week where they’ll take it in turns to run the prize B&B that could be theirs by the end of the series – all while soaking up the sun and experiencing their potential new French lives.

Along the way, our couples are reviewed by their guests, as well as being judged by an expert B&B inspector and a former A New Life in the Sun contributor who has first-hand experience of setting up a B&B business abroad.

The series is being made by True North.

Jo Street, Channel 4’s Head of Lifestyle and Director of Commissioning, Nations and Regions, said: “When we put the call out to producers to submit their ideas for a new competitive property format, we knew our brilliant indie community would more than rise to the challenge.

“The calibre was so high we ended up putting six ideas into funded development – all commissionable in their own way and, fantastically, all from either Nations or Regions suppliers.

“Whilst we can only commission one idea at the moment, I’m confident at least another couple will also make it our screens in the not-too-distant future.”

Julie Beanland, Creative Director for True North, said: “We are delighted to be working on this new format, and brand extension, with Channel 4.

“Over ten years, A New Life in the Sun has provided many opportunities for hundreds of freelancers in the North and this commission shows a real commitment from the channel in both the show and regional production.”