Total War: Empire heading to mobiles next month

Total War: Empire, Creative Assembly’s classic strategy game, is coming to iOS and Android on November 21st.

Published by Feral Interactive and featuring the grandest Total War campaign to date on mobile, Empire sees the great European powers of the 18th century collide in a race for dominance across the globe.

Each of eleven playable factions can utilise the scientific advances of the age, employing new industrial machinery to manufacture weapons and gunpowder to press home their attacks.

Naval battles featuring heavily-armed fleets are fought in real-time, with command of the seas critical to both conquest and security, as players lay claim to new colonies and protect existing trade routes.

The title includes the full Grand Campaign, as well as “Road to Independence”, an episodic mini-campaign where players lead revolutionary forces to free the American colonies from British rule.

Warpath, a further campaign offering new units, factions and a hugely expanded North American campaign map, is planned for a post-release expansion as an in-app purchase.

The game is priced at £12.99 / $19.99 / €15,99 (regional prices may vary).