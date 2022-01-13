Channel 4 announces new Come Dine With Me spin-off for 2022

A new Come Dine With Me spin-off is coming to Channel 4 and All 4 later this year which will see local restaurants compete to be crowned the best independent eatery in their town, county or city.

Each episode of Come Dine With Me: The Professionals, episode will feature three local eateries competing to claim the show’s award and a cash prize shared among the winning restaurant’s staff.

The dinner takes place during a normal service, so the visitors will have the chance to check out the atmosphere, the food and the service. At the end of each meal, the visiting restaurant pairs will score the evening out of 20 with the highest scorers overall scooping the prize.

The 20-part series has been commissioned for Channel 4 by Jo Street, Head of Daytime and Feature and is being produced by MultiStory Media, part of ITV Studios.

MultiStory Media’s Simone Haywood comments: “Come Dine With Me: The Professionals pays homage to one of the nation’s most-loved industries. We’re looking forward to heading across the country to meet some of the UK’s best restaurateurs and chefs in this new twist on our classic format.”

MultiStory Media’s CEO Tim Carter said: “For 15 glorious years, we’ve been celebrating the culinary creations and epic fails that pour forth from the Nation’s home kitchens.

“Now, as they recover from the battering of the last couple of years, Come Dine With Me cheers on Britain’s restaurants with its customary love note to gastronomic endeavour”.

Channel 4’s Jo Street added: “Come Dine With Me continues to be one of Channel 4’s best loved programmes with many memorable dinners served all over the UK in over 2,000 episodes.

“CDWM: The Professionals promises to really raise the stakes and we’re delighted to dish up this new extension on Channel 4 in 2022 to complement existing favourites Come Dine With Me and Couples Come Dine With Me.”