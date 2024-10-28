Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing already set to return for season 8

Fishing is one of the UK’s most popular pastimes. Image: Pexels

As if the BBC needed an excuse to do so, an eighth season of Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing has been commissioned.

The BBC Factual order details that it’ll be made up of six episodes, each being 30 minutes long, and will have “even more of a personal edge.” This is because each fishing location will be picked by Paul and Bob, and the overall season will follow the broad journeys of their lives.

This is great news for everyone enjoying the award-winning show, which, at the time of writing was only partway through season seven. The order for the next season was announced before this season began to air, so it’s good that the new season has gone down so well with critics and fans, and that there’s still clearly a craving for fishing entertainment.

A strong season to tee up the next

Already a winner of multiple awards, dazzling reviews, and with the ultimate proof of its popularity – being in its seventh season – Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing Season 7 also debuted to strong reviews. In the iNews review, it was hailed as “blokely TV done right,” and it’s difficult to disagree with the sentiment. On paper, very little actually happens in each episode, but that’s not what we’re here for.

It’s the comradery, the honesty, and yes, the ‘blokeyness’ of Mortimer and Whitehouse that makes Gone Fishing so captivating.

At the time of writing, the two had just passed the halfway mark in the season, having been to the beach at Blakeney Point before heading to Bear’s Cottage. What is quite interesting, particularly concerning the order for another season, is Bob Mortimer’s revelation during the airing of the show.

The 65-year-old comedian said that his shingles got to the point where he could barely walk at times when they were filming. Dropping something for fans to keep an eye out for, Mortimer even said that, when they were in Trent, he’d take a wheelchair to the bank, the wheelchair would be hidden, and he’d never get to his feet. In this 29 September 2024 interview with The Mirror, though, he did add that he’s now back to around 80 per cent.

We all want more fish in the sea

The UK is teeming with anglers and people who enjoy fishing-based entertainment. Across England and Wales, there’s about 2.9 million anglers, and then there are the millions of people who just like the relaxation part of fishing.

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing continues to entertain, and it’s in a way that’s very different to many low-key fishing entertainment products. With the seventh season going so well, it’s great news that an eighth is on the way.