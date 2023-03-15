BBC acquires Australian comedy Colin From Accounts 

The BBC has acquired UK rights to Colin From Accounts, the critically acclaimed Australian romantic comedy created, written by and starring Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer.

The eight-part series, which will launch on BBC Two and iPlayer later this year, centres on Ashley and Gordon; two single(ish), complex humans who are brought together by a car accident and an injured dog.

Joining Brammall and Dyer are Helen Thomson, Emma Harvie, Genevieve Hegney, Michael Logo and Tai Hara.

Commissioned for the Foxtel Group in Australia, the series is produced by Easy Tiger Productions and CBS Studios and was acquired by the BBC from Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, said: “Laugh-out-loud funny, warm and so relatable, Colin From Accounts is simply pure enjoyment from beginning to end”

Matthew Downer, Sr. Vice President, Regional TV Licensing, Paramount Global Content Distribution, commented: “Colin From Accounts has already proven to be a hit with the Australian audience and critics alike and we are thrilled to be working with our friends at the BBC to give it a home in the UK.”