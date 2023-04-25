BBC acquires Norwegian comedy drama Afterglow

Norwegian comedy drama Afterglow – billed as “a story of love and life and all of the glorious and silly things we do before we die” – is heading to BBC Four and iPlayer.

The series tells the story of Ester Sand (Nina Ellen Odegaard), the one person you think will live forever, who finds out she has cervical cancer on her 40th birthday.

But after the initial shock, it’s Ester who comforts the people in her life and she has no intention of leaving the world just yet. The series also stars Torbjorn Harr, Sara Khorami and Hermann Sabado.

Produced by Monster Scripted for NRK, Afterglow was created by Kjetil Indregard and Atle Knudsen and was acquired from Reinvent International Sales.

Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, said: “Funny, sad, honest and touching, Afterglow is that rare thing – an uplifting drama about serious illness.”