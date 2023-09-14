BBC acquires UK rights to AMC’s Interview with the Vampire 

Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and Claudia (Bailey Bass) Image: BBC/AMC Network Entertainment LLC

AMC’s critically acclaimed adaptation of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire is heading to BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

The series follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and Claudia (Bailey Bass) and their epic story of love, blood and the perils of immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian).

Chafing at the limitations of life as a Black man in 1900s New Orleans, Louis finds it impossible to resist Lestat’s offer of the ultimate escape: joining him as his vampire companion. But his new powers come with a violent price, and the introduction of Lestat’s newest fledgling, the teenage vampire Claudia, soon sets them on a decades-long path of revenge and atonement.

Interview with the Vampire is one of AMC’s biggest debuting dramas and has already been renewed for a second season. News of the BBC’s acquisition of the UK rights comes just weeks after it was announced that the AMC channel is leaving BT TV later this month.

In 2020 AMC, which is also majority owner of Agatha Christie Limited and operates the Acorn TV streaming service, bought the rights to 18 of Rice’s novels in a major boosting of its intellectual property holdings. In addition to Interview with the Vampire, it’s also adapted Mayfair Witches and has plans for further series based on her works.

Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, said: “Interview with the Vampire is a sumptuous, sensual, complex and disturbing treat.

“Anchored by the charismatic lead performances of Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid, the series stays true to the gothic spirit of Anne Rice’s eternally popular novels, whilst sympathetically re-imagining her world for a new generation.”