BBC acquires UK rights to David Tennant’s new Around The World In 80 Days drama

Doctor Who and Good Omens star David Tennant is returning to the BBC with a new adaptation of Jules Verne’s classic novel, Around The World In 80 Days.

The series, which is being produced by Slim film+television and Federation Entertainment and is being adapted by Ashley Pharoah (Life On Mars, Ashes To Ashes) and Caleb Ranson (Heartless), starts filming next February.

Tennant will play Phileas Fogg who, following an outrageous bet, takes the legendary journey of circumnavigating the globe in just 80 days joined by his valet Passepartout and aspiring journalist Abigail Fix who seizes the chance to report on this extraordinary story.

Joining Tennant to complete the valiant trio are rising French star, Ibrahim Koma (Je Suis Daddy, Mother Is Wrong) as Passepartout and Leonie Benesch (The Crown, White Ribbon) as Abigail Fix.

Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, says: “This is such an exciting project. “There is an amazing team both in front and behind the camera and we cannot